Léa Seydoux has said the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, which sees Daniel Craig make his final outing as the secret agent, will prove emotional for fans.

In an interview with C Magazine, the actor spoke of the expectations on the new film, now delayed until November due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

“There’s a lot of emotion in this Bond,” Seydoux said. “It’s very moving. I bet you’re going to cry, if you like to cry. [When I watched it,] I cried, which is weird, because I play in it.”

Advertisement

The actor plays French psychologist Madeleine Swann, who first appeared on screen in 2015’s Spectre and will be reprising her role in No Time To Die.

A number of new characters will feature in the upcoming film, including Lashana Lynch as Nomi, a 00 agent taking over the alias as 007, Ana De Armas as Paloma, a CIA agent, and Rami Malek as the new film’s antagonist, Safin.

Director Cary Fukunaga recently confirmed on Instagram that while the film’s release date had been moved from April to November, there would be no further changes made.

“We had to put our pencils down when we finished our post-production window, which was thankfully before [everything was shut down],” he said.

“Although Bond is a big movie, we still have to weigh cost with value. And like anything, you could tinker endlessly. The movie is great as it is, hope yall feel same too when it comes out.”

Advertisement

No Time to Die will be released in cinemas on November 12.

Meanwhile, former James Bond actor George Lazenby has tipped Margot Robbie to play 007 in future films. “I think it’s a good idea. I mean, why not?” he said.