Lea Seydoux has said James Bond is “totally a sexual object” and “maybe one of the only male characters to be sexualised”.

The French actress, who reprises her role as Dr Madeleine Swann opposite Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, said 007 has always been “sexualised” for female viewers.

“I think what we forget is that James Bond is also a sexual object,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for its May issue. “He’s totally a sexual object. He’s one of the few, maybe one of the only, male characters to be sexualised.”

She continued: “I think that women, they love to see Bond, no? To see his body. No? Don’t you think? I love to see sexy men in bathing suits.”

Lea added that she believes women in the more recent Bond movies, such as the last instalment she starred in, 2015’s Spectre, are depicted as more than just sexual objects.

“My character is not a stereotype. It’s not clichéd. She’s a real woman, and an interesting woman. That’s what we needed.

“We are not here to please Bond’s sexuality.”

In other news, the release date for No Time To Die has been pushed back to November amid fears the coronavirus outbreak will impact its promotion and box office takings. The film will now be released in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 25.

