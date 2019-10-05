‘No Time To Die’: The first poster for Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond is here

It arrives 57 years to the day that the first Bond movie made its world premiere

The first poster for the upcoming new James Bond movie No Time To Die has been unveiled – see it below.

The 25th Bond movie, which will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic British spy, is due to arrive in cinemas on April 3, 2020 in the UK and April 8 in the US.

Last week, Craig gave a “really quite drunk” farewell speech to the James Bond crew as filming for No Time To Die wrapped.

“I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had,” the English actor said, standing next to a 007-themed cake.

“You’ve all done the most amazing job,” he continued. “I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, I want to thank you for this – Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness we did this tonight.”

Today (October 5), a tweet shared on the official 007 Twitter account revealed the first poster for No Time To Die. It sees Craig walking out of gate while dressed in Bond’s trademark tuxedo suit.

The tweet caption read: “Celebrate #JamesBondDay with the first poster for #NoTimeToDie #Bond25.”

See the poster below:

Celebrating 57 years of the James Bond franchise, October 5 is officially recognised as Global James Bond Day. This date marks the anniversary of the release of Dr. No in 1962.

In a live event held in April, producer Barbara Broccoli said No Time To Die would begin with Bond not on active service and “enjoying himself” in his “spiritual home”. The cast for the film was also confirmed at the time, including Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, and Rami Malek.