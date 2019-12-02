No Time To Die: Watch the thrilling first teaser for Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie

The first teaser for No Time To Die has arrived online, ahead of fans getting a fuller look at Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond later this week.

The official trailer arrives on Wednesday (December 4), but fans have now been treated to a short teaser which offers glimpses at all the ingredients of a classic Bond film.

There’s brief shots of impressive cars, death defying stunts and an inevitable look at Daniel Craig in an immaculate tuxedo for the final time.

It comes after Craig officially confirmed that he’ll be stepping away from the iconic franchise when the film is released, having overtaken Roger Moore as the longest serving Bond in history.

He told German media: “Yes – in the future someone else has to do it.”

When asked if a future as a Bond director could instead be on the cards, he said: “For God’s sake, no. I want to come home, eat something and then go to bed. ‘If you’re a director, then at night you’re still with the producers, screenwriters, on the phone. And then after two hours of sleep, you have to go back up to the set. No thanks.”

No Time For Die will hit cinemas on April 3 2020, directed by Cory Joji Fukunaga. Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been working on the film’s script, after she was brought in to modernise the iconic spy.

“They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines,” Waller-Bridge said of being brought on board to “help out” and add “little spices” to the script.

Phoebe then stated her belief that “it doesn’t get cooler” than writing for a James Bond movie.