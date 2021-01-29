Noah Baumbach to re-team with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig for ‘White Noise’

Noah Baumbach is set to re-team with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig for an upcoming new Netflix film called White Noise.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, whose previous films for Netflix include The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected) and Marriage Story, has signed a new deal to write and produce films for the streaming giant for the next several years.

White Noise is an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. The satirical book, which won a National Book Award for fiction, focuses on a professor and his wife who are afraid of death and must confront it head on when a toxic chemical is released in their town.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adam Driver, a frequent collaborator of Baumbach’s who starred in Marriage Story, and Greta Gerwig, the filmmaker’s romantic and creative partner, will be re-teaming with the writer-director for the new film.

White Noise is due to start production this summer after Driver wraps Ridley Scott’s Gucci, which tells the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, who in 1998 was convicted of orchestrating Gucci’s assassination after discovering that he’d been unfaithful. The film also stars Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino

Speaking about his Netflix deal, Baumbach said in a statement: “When I started in the film industry I dreamed of having a home. It took me about 25 years but it was worth the wait.”

“For more than two decades Noah has been writing and directing some of the most personal and influential films in American cinema,” Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said of Baumbach. “When we started to work together almost 4 years ago, he immediately felt like family and I’m thrilled we’re finally making it official.”

Baumbach’s Marriage Story, the 2019 drama that starred Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, earned six Academy Award nominations, including two for Baumbach, and a win for Dern.

In a five-star review, NME‘s Greg Wetherall called Marriage Story an “utterly absorbing, highly emotional and exhausting journey”.