‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal joins Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’

Normal People star Paul Mescal has landed his next film role.

Mescal will appear alongside Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and more in The Lost Daughter, the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The new film will be based on Elena Ferrante’s 2006 book of the same name, and Mescal has now come on board for the movie, which also features Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard and more, as The Hollywood Reporter notes.

The official synopsis for The Lost Daughter reads: “When her daughters leave home, Leda anticipates a period of loneliness and longing. Instead, slightly embarrassed by the sensation, she feels liberated, as if her life has become lighter, easier. She decides to take a holiday by the sea, in a small coastal town in southern Italy.

“But after a few days of calm and quiet, things begin to take a menacing turn. Leda encounters a family whose brash presence proves unsettling, at times even threatening. When a small, seemingly meaningless, event occurs, Leda is overwhelmed by memories of the difficult and unconventional choices she made as a mother and their consequences for herself and her family. The apparently serene tale of a woman’s pleasant rediscovery of herself soon becomes the story of a ferocious confrontation with an unsettled past.”

Mescal has been nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Connell Waldron in Normal People.

The Irish actor also recently appeared in The Rolling Stones’ recent video for ‘Scarlet’, taken from the reissue of the band’s ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ album.