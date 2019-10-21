Trending:

The now-iconic ‘Joker’ steps in The Bronx are becoming a tourist attraction

Will Richards

Instagrammers are flocking to the site of one of the most recognisable attractions in the new film

The iconic steps from the new Joker film are quickly becoming a tourist attraction.

The staircase, located at 167th Street in the Bronx borough of New York City, is one of the most recognisable locations in the new Joaquin Phoenix-starring movie, which sees the actor dancing down the steps after becoming The Joker.

Now, a host of fans have been flocking to the steps to pose for Instagram photos.

WHAT DO YOU GET

Residents of The Bronx have been responding to the new tourist attraction, with one saying: “White ppl finna travel to the Bronx to dance on them stairs like the Joker and end up getting robbed, I love it.”

Another commented: “Them stairs ain’t nothing but an asthma attack and a swift robbery set up.”

Joker director Todd Phillips recently said that he will never release deleted scenes or an extended cut of the film.

He does, however, seem open to a potential sequel of the film, which recently secured the biggest October box office opening of all time.

In NME‘s five-star ‘Joker’ review, Greg Wetherall described the film as an “instant classic”, declaring that “the DC Extended Universe have made a picture destined to challenge Marvel’s dominance.”