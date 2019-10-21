The now-iconic ‘Joker’ steps in The Bronx are becoming a tourist attraction

Instagrammers are flocking to the site of one of the most recognisable attractions in the new film

The iconic steps from the new Joker film are quickly becoming a tourist attraction.

The staircase, located at 167th Street in the Bronx borough of New York City, is one of the most recognisable locations in the new Joaquin Phoenix-starring movie, which sees the actor dancing down the steps after becoming The Joker.

Now, a host of fans have been flocking to the steps to pose for Instagram photos.

Residents of The Bronx have been responding to the new tourist attraction, with one saying: “White ppl finna travel to the Bronx to dance on them stairs like the Joker and end up getting robbed, I love it.”

Another commented: “Them stairs ain’t nothing but an asthma attack and a swift robbery set up.”

Joker director Todd Phillips recently said that he will never release deleted scenes or an extended cut of the film.

He does, however, seem open to a potential sequel of the film, which recently secured the biggest October box office opening of all time.

In NME‘s five-star ‘Joker’ review, Greg Wetherall described the film as an “instant classic”, declaring that “the DC Extended Universe have made a picture destined to challenge Marvel’s dominance.”