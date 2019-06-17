O.J. Simpson joins Twitter – “I got some getting even to do”

"Now I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight."

O.J. Simpson has joined Twitter with a series of video posts in which he says he has some “getting even to do”.

The actor and former NFL star – who stood trial over the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman – claimed the videos would allow him to “challenge” preconceived ideas and thoughts about him.

“For years people have been able to say what they want to say about me, with no accountability,” Simpson said in one video message.

“But now I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight.”

He added: “It should be a lot of fun, and I got a little getting even to do.”

In another video, he denied long-standing rumours that he is the father of Khloe Kardashian, after her father Robert acted as his personal attorney.

“I never – and I want to stress never – in any way, shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” he said in the video.

“So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know? Tasteless.”

“Khloe, like all the girls (from the Kardashian family), I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” he said.

“But the simple facts of the matter is she’s not mine.”

Meanwhile, Simpson made a notable appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America – which saw the character comedian unsuccessfully attempting to coax a murder confession from him.