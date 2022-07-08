‘Okja”s Steven Yeun joins Robert Pattinson in cast for Bong Joon-ho’s next film

Okja star Steven Yeun is set to star alongside Robert Pattinson in Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film.

Deadline reported on July 7 that Yeun will be reuniting with Bong Joon-ho on the director’s next feature film for Hollywood entertainment giant Warner Bros., five years after the pair last worked together on the hit Netflix film Okja.

The as-yet-untitled film is based on Mickey7, a novel by Edward Ashton, and features a star-studded cast inclusive of Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie and more.

As previously reported, Bong will be producing the film under his own production company Offside, working alongside Choi Doo-ho for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B. The pair also previously collaborated on the 2017 Netflix original Okja as well.

Published in February, Mickey7 is a sci-fi novel following its titular protagonist, who is classified as an “expendable” employee. Seen as disposable by his employers, Mickey7 is sent off-world on an expedition to colonise an icy planet called Niflheim.

The upcoming untitled sci-fi film will notably be Bong’s first project since 2019’s Parasite, which swept that year’s Oscar awards for Best Director and Best Picture. Following the movie’s success, Bong was reportedly presented with a manuscript for Ashton’s unpublished novel, “which immediately drew his interest”.

Meanwhile, Yeun will be starring in the upcoming Jordan Peele-directed thriller Nope, which premieres later this month on July 22, where he co-stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

In other news, Netflix has dropped a new teaser for its upcoming South Korean action film Carter, starring Alice’s Joo Won. Directed by The Villainess and Confession Of Murder‘s Jung Byung-gil, Carter is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 5.