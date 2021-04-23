Olivia Colman has recalled the time she wet herself on stage thanks to Peep Show co-star David Mitchell.

Speaking to Rufus Norris, co-director of the National Theatre for its Life In Stages YouTube series, the Oscar-winning actor said her “entire bladder emptied” after getting a case of the giggles because of Mitchell, while she was performing.

“It was his fault,” she said of her co-star, before adding: “It is also a fear in the back of my head, that I could pee myself on stage. I did do it once, on a ranked stage.”

She continued: “My entire bladder emptied and it just went towards the audience in the front row. It made it worse.”

Explaining that the audience were aware of what was going on, Colman added that they were “moving away from little bits of wee”.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also revealed she underwent hypnotherapy in order to help tackle her stage fright.

The Broadchurch actor said she “developed a massive fear” of being on stage because of the massive “disappointment” her fans might feel if she fails to live up to their expectations.

She went on to explain that it got worse as her fame increased. “I worry that as I get older and slightly more recognisable, the fear… that all these people will watch when you fuck it up and say: ‘We went to see that person we have seen on the telly – not that good on stage’. I think I’ve built it up,” she said. “I did love it. I need to get over that.”

She said that the fear would manifest itself after she would think to herself before going on stage, “I fucking hate this job, I fucking hate myself and I’m going to vomit or wee’, and suddenly you are on stage.”

“It’s an awful feeling,” she added.

