Olivia Colman’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ coming to Netflix in the UK

Olivia Colman‘s anticipated new film The Lost Daughter is set to stream on Netflix for UK fans.

The Oscar-tipped film, which marks Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut as a director, recently premiered at the Venice and London film festivals.

It has now been confirmed that Netflix has acquired the rights for the film in the UK, Benelux and Germany, with a December 31 release date set, according to Deadline.

Based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, The Lost Daughter follows a woman on holiday who becomes obsessed with a woman and her daughter, causing memories of her own motherhood to come back and unravel her.

The film also stars Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ed Harris.

The Lost Daughter has received acclaim from critics since its premiere, and scooped the Best Screenplay prize at the Venice International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Colman recently paid tribute to her late father in an emotional Emmys acceptance speech after he passed away during the coronavirus pandemic.

Picking up Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix’s The Crown, she began: “Thank you very much. I would have put money on that not happening.

“This is amazing. What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can’t wait to see what happens next.

“I’m going to be very quick because I’m very teary as I wish my Dad was here to see this. I lost my dad during COVID, and he would have loved all of this,” she added.

Colman currently has a role lined up in Wonka, which will co-star Timothée Chalamet, and is also set to star in Marvel’s new series Secret Invasion alongside the likes of Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

She is also due to appear in HBO‘s true crime series Landscapers alongside David Thewlis.