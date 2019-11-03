Olivia Newton-John’s leather outfit she wore in ‘Grease’ sells for £300,000

Proceeds from the sale are being donated to charity

A leather outfit that Olivia Newton-John wore in Grease has sold for a whopping £300,000 at an auction in Beverly Hills.

Starring as Sandy in the hit 1978 musical, Newton-John wore the jacket and leather trousers during the movie’s final scene where she sang the song ‘You’re The One That I Want’ alongside Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta.

The jacket fetched £188,000, while the trousers were sold for £125,000 – double the expected price.

The trousers were sold with a broken zip as they were too tight for the actress to wear during filming so she had to be sewn into them, reports Sky News.

Sold as part of a series of items that went under the hammer in California, proceeds from the sale are going to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

A Grease poster signed by Newton-John, Travolta and other cast members sold for almost £50,000, while a Pink Ladies jacket given to the actress fetched £38,000.

Profits from Newton-John’s lot totalled $2.4m (£1.86m).

Meanwhile, a Grease spinoff is in the works at forthcoming streaming service HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action spinoff will be titled Grease: Rydell High, and will reboot the original 1978 movie with characters and songs old and new. The musical series will be produced by Paramount Television. It’s unclear how many episodes the series will run, and how long the episodes will be.