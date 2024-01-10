Olivia Rodrigo teases acting return in coming-of-age movie

Olivia Rodrigo has teased that she may soon be returning to acting, saying she would “love” to star in a coming-of-age film.

The singer got her start in acting, appearing in the Disney series Bizaardvark, alongside Jake Paul, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

She left the latter show to focus on her music career, but now in a new red carpet interview with Variety, Rodrigo has said that she is interested in returning to the acting sphere.

Advertisement

“I love movies, I love telling stories,” she said. “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing, maybe before I’m actually of age.”

“Maybe I am of age already,” added the 20-year-old. “I just love telling stories, whether than be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

Rodrigo was attending the Governors Awards in Hollywood, in support of her song ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’, which was recorded for the soundtrack to the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

She also revealed that she would love to record a duet with Noah Kahan, saying, “I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring. One of these days!”

Earlier this month, Rodrigo revealed that listening to Lorde’s ‘Royals’ “changed the trajectory” of her life.

Advertisement

“I remember hearing that song on the radio at the time… It was one of those ‘pinch me’ moments where you always remember, a snapshot memory, like, ‘Oh my God, what is this?!’ Changes the trajectory of your life,” Rodrigo said.

Rodrigo also recently discussed the inspiration behind some of the “emo” lyrics in her recent songs ‘Lacy’ and ‘All-American Bitch’.

NME praised Olivia Rodrigo’s second album ‘GUTS’ in a five-star review, saying: “In the orbit of her urgent and riotous second album, the 20-year-old turns her own vulnerabilities into a rallying cry: here, she’s a songwriter of control, diving headfirst into the collective female experience while also pursuing adventure, desire and relief.”

The album also landed in the number two spot of NME’s Best 50 Albums of 2023.