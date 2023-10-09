Olivia Wilde criticised for Taylor Swift dig

Olivia Wilde has received criticism online for an apparent dig at Taylor Swift.

In an Instagram Stories post, the director and actress shared a post from X (formerly known as Twitter) that appeared to criticise Swift’s dating life.

“I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” the post read (via Metro).

It comes amid Swift’s rumoured relationship with Travis Kelce, which has generated a lot of media interest in recent weeks.

Many of the singer’s fans have since criticised Wilde online, one posting: “@oliviawilde

keep my wife’s name (Taylor Swift) out your mouth.”

Another added: “I wish Olivia Wilde would be a climate activist instead of talking shit about Taylor Swift,” while a third wrote: “I sense that we’re about see another major backlash against Taylor Swift because people can’t stand seeing a happy, successful woman living her life. These little jabs are unnecessary when Olivia Wilde herself has been in the spotlight for her own messy love life and scandals.”

Swift and Kelce’s rumoured romance comes after the singer has been seen attending a few games played by his team the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce himself recently addressed the media attention around the reported relationship, while neither confirming nor denying it.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” he told a press conference (via Associated Press), “but at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

He previously suggested that the NFL were “overdoing it a little bit” regarding attention on him and Swift, while the NFL itself has addressed their Swift-related content.

In other Swift news, the singer’s upcoming ‘The Eras Tour’ film has broken more box office records ahead of its release this month.

NME has reached out to Wilde’s representatives for comment.