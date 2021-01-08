Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf clashed over music video after film firing

Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf reportedly clashed during the production of a music video after he was fired from her forthcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles on Don’t Worry, but also butted heads with Wilde separately while working on the music video for Rainey Qualley’s ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’.

The video, released on October 23, features the musician’s sister Margaret Qualley alongside LaBeouf. Collaborators included producer Luke Turner and Honey Boy cinematographer Natasha Braier.

A “special thanks to Olivia Wilde” is listed in the credits, as the Hollywood Reporter reports that Wilde originally directed the video as a favour to Margaret Qualley, who she directed in the short film Wake Up.

The report explains that after production on the video finished, Wilde then worked on her own cut of the video during an allocated period. However, LaBeouf also submitted his own version, which he worked on with Turner, before that period ended.

LaBeouf reportedly sent his cut over on a group email thread, to which Wilde said that she would look at his version and submit her cut soon after.

The report then explains that LaBeouf was not satisfied with Wilde’s response, saying that “the correct response would have been to write ‘thank you’ and that ‘we should go with this’” in reference to his own cut.

A source who saw the email chain says that LaBeouf then wrote: “Great jazz musicians know when not to play.”

Wilde is said to have then left the project, saying “I’m out” following LaBeouf’s response.

Last month it came to light that Harry Styles would be replacing LaBeouf in Don’t Worry due to the Honey Boy actor’s alleged behaviour in pre-production, violating Wilde’s “no asshole policy” on set – rather than scheduling conflicts as previously announced.

Don’t Worry Darling will star Styles alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. The film is currently in production.