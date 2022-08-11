Olivia Wilde wins custody battle after criticising ex Jason Sudeikis over “aggressive” paper serving

Olivia Wilde has won her custody battle after a judge dismissed Jason Sudeikis’ petition to have their kids live in Brooklyn, New York.

As reported by Page Six, a judge decreed that their kids’ home state is California in a legal filing signed on August 5. It comes after the Ted Lasso actor filed a motion in October 2021 to bring their two kids – Otis, eight, and five-year-old Daisy – to live with him in New York.

Sudeikis and Wilde have been co-parenting their kids and living between Los Angeles, London and New York, since they split and called off their engagement in 2020. Wilde currently lives in Los Angeles with both children, and according to court papers is intending to “relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023”.

The verdict comes after Wilde accused Sudeikis of “threatening” her after she was served with legal papers onstage during a CinemaCon presentation for her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, in April this year.

In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Wilde addressed the incident. “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” she said in the documents. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

Following the incident at CinemaCon, a representative for Sudeikis claimed the actor (via Page Six) had “no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered” and that he “would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner”.

Wilde confirmed she was dating Harry Styles in January 2021, who also stars in her next film Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan. The film is scheduled to be released on September 23, 2022.

Sudeikis has been filming the third season of Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso in London in recent months, which is expected to debut later this year.