Olivia Wilde has discussed what to expect from her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Set to be released next year, Don’t Worry Darling is Wilde’s second turn as director following 2019’s acclaimed high school comedy Booksmart.

Described as a psychological thriller, the film stars Pugh as housewife Alice in the 1950s who realises her idyllic marriage to Jack (Styles) isn’t what it seems.

Advertisement

A synopsis reads: “An unhappy housewife in the 1950s discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret.”

Speaking to Vogue, Wilde said Don’t Worry Darling is the equivalent of “The Feminine Mystique on acid”, and was inspired by psychosexual thrillers like Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal.

“[Those movies are] really sexy, in a grown-up way,” Wilde said. “I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?”

Speaking about a sex scene in the film, Wilde said she wanted to make audiences “realise how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure” on screens.

Advertisement

Don’t Worry Darling also stars Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and KiKi Lane. The film is scheduled to be released on September 23, 2022.

It marks the second major film role for Styles following 2017’s Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan. He’s since made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Thanos’ brother Eros in a brief cameo in the post-credits scene of Eternals.