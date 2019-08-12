Quentin Tarantino's ninth film is out in the UK on Wednesday (August 14)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has crossed the $100 million mark (£82.8 million) at the North American box office.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the film depicts an ageing Hollywood actor and his stunt double as successful new actor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) moves in next door. The film is based on the real-life killing of Tate by disciples of the Manson Family cult.

The movie became Quentin Tarantino’s fourth film to reach the $100 million mark after it pulled in $11.6 million (£9.6 million) over its third weekend and pushed the running total to $100.3m (£83 million).

Django Unchained previously pulled in $162.8 million (£134.8 million), Inglourious Basterds $120.5 million (£99.7 million), and Pulp Fiction $107.9m, according to Screen Daily.

It was recently revealed that a scene featuring Bruce Lee, was changed after Brad Pitt expressed concerns about it.

In the scene, Lee goes toe-to-toe with Pitt’s character Cliff Booth on the set of the TV series The Green Hornet, was originally supposed to end a lot differently.

Although the fight between the two is interrupted before a victor can be declared, according to the movie’s co-stunt coordinator, Robert Alonzo, in the original screenplay Bruce Lee – played by Mike Moh – was supposed to lose to Cliff, a move that “concerned” both the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood crew and Pitt.

“I know that Brad had expressed his concerns, and we all had concerns about Bruce losing,” Alonzo told the Huffington Post. “Especially for me, as someone who has looked up to Bruce Lee as an icon, not only in the martial-arts realm, but in the way he approached philosophy and life, to see your idol be beaten is very disheartening.”

He added: “Everyone involved was like, ‘How is this going to go over?’ Brad was very much against it. He was like, ‘It’s Bruce Lee, man!'”

Lee’s portrayal in the movie also recently came under fire from the iconic actor/marital artist’s daughter, who said that she didn’t like the way her father came across as “an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air,” because it was “not how he was.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday (August 14).