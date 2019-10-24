‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ to be re-released in cinemas with new, never-before-seen footage

Ten minutes’ worth of additional scenes

Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is headed back to cinemas – this time with additional footage.

The film will be re-released in more than 1,000 theatres in the USA and Canada this Friday (October 25) bookended by four new scenes, Sony announced on October 23. This will add more than 10 minutes to its original 161-minute runtime.

This news comes after Tarantino reportedly refused to re-cut Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for the Chinese market. In August, Nicholas Hammond – who plays Sam Wannamaker in the movie – said there were plenty of scenes that didn’t make the final cut, and even revealed that there was “talk” of releasing a four-hour version of the film for Netflix. Tarantino has also reportedly begun work on a spin-off television series based on the movie.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an aging Hollywood actor and Brad Pitt as his stunt double, had the most successful opening weekend of any Tarantino movie.

The film grossed $40 million in US cinemas, beating the director’s 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, which brought in $38 million.