The soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ has been revealed

Simon & Garfunkel, Deep Purple and more feature on the mammoth tracklist

The soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has been announced.

The 31-track release features the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and Deep Purple. It comes out via Columbia on July 26 to coincide with the film’s US release (the film comes out in the UK on August 15), and will be available on CD, vinyl and digitally.

The tracklisting includes more than 20 select works from 1960s Hollywood. View the tracklisting for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood soundtrack below.

1. Treat Her Right – Roy Head & The Traits

2. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System

Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:

3. Hush – Deep Purple

4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement

5. Hector – The Village Callers

6. Son of a Lovin’ Man – Buchanan Brothers

7. Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) – Chad & Jeremy

8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement

9. Good Thing – Paul Revere & The Raiders

10. Hungry – Paul Revere & the Raiders

11. Choo Choo Train – The Box Tops

12. Jenny Take a Ride – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

13. Kentucky Woman – Deep Purple

14. The Circle Game – Buffy Sainte-Marie

Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:

15. Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel

16. Numero Uno Advertisement

17. Bring a Little Lovin’ – Los Bravos

18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement

19. Vagabond High School Reunion

20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report

21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action

22. Hey Little Girl – Dee Clark

23. Summer Blonde Advertisement

24. Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond

25. Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) – Robert Corff

26. Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)

27. California Dreamin’ – Jose Feliciano

28. Dinamite Jim (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni

29. You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge

30. Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) – Maurice Jarre

31. KHJ Batman Promotion

Tarantino revealed this week that he’s made plans for a TV spin-off series of his new film, saying: “I really started loving those half hour ’50s Western scripts. The idea that you could write something like 24 minutes, where there was so much story crammed in those half hour shows, with a real beginning and a middle and an end.”

Tarantino also recently expanded on his hopes of directing a Star Trek movie in the near future — saying that his take on the sci-fi franchise would be inspired by Pulp Fiction.

Never far from the headlines, he also revealed that he’s in talks with Uma Thurman about the possibility of a third Kill Bill film.

“I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third ‘Kill Bill’,” he said.