One of the UK’s oldest cinemas to reopen this month

One of the oldest cinemas in the UK will reopen on Friday January 21 after it was closed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Birmingham cinema The Electric announced the reopening on Twitter (January 10), with screenings of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

“We can’t wait to see this wonderous look on everyone’s faces when they get back to The Electric,” the venue tweeted.

Advertisement

Built on a converted taxi rank on Station Street, the cinema showed its first silent film on December 27, 1909 and is believed to be the oldest working cinema in the UK.

Good news for a Monday morning. OPENING DATE 21ST JANUARY.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for Belfast and Nightmare Alley.

We can't wait to see this wonderous look on everyone's faces when they get back to The Electric. pic.twitter.com/2Nf3xMtKUa — The Electric Cinema (@ElectricBham) January 10, 2022

The cinema closed in March 2020 when the pandemic began, with new owner Kevin Markwick taking possession of the building in November last year.

In a blog post on the cinema’s website, Markwick wrote: “What we are doing is keeping it in the family. All my kids are mad about cinema and my daughter Katie, who has been working with me for several years, is moving up to Brum to look after The Electric and is just as keen as me to make it the best it can be, while retaining its charm.”

He added: “What we want to do is make The Electric the go-to cinema for film lovers. Which is what we are. Just like you. It’s going to be quite an adventure.”

Tickets are available now for the cinema’s reopening on their official website.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Branagh, Belfast is a coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Colin Morgan.

Belfast is scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on January 21.