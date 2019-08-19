Oneohtrix Point Never to soundtrack ‘Uncut Gems’ thriller starring Adam Sandler

Another collaboration between Daniel Lopatin and the Safdie brothers

Oneohtrix Point Never will soundtrack the Safdie brothers’ new film Uncut Gems, a crime thriller starring Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, The Weeknd and others.

OPN – aka Daniel Lopatin – will work on the music for Uncut Gems, per Film Music Reporter. The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, and be released December 13.

This is the second time the experimental electronic musician has worked with the Safdie brothers. Lopatin’s soundtrack for their 2017 film Good Time, which included the song ‘The Pure and the Damned’ featuring Iggy Pop, won the Soundtrack Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Sandler leads the cast of Uncut Gems as a Howard Ratner, an ambitious jeweller who “must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win”, according to studio A24’s official description of the film.

Besides The Weeknd (who will be making his silver screen debut in the film), Josh and Benny Safdie have also cast former basketball star Kevin Garnett, Frozen star Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield and more. The film is executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Lopatin first composed for film in 2013, when he worked on the score for Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring with Brian Reitzell. He also scored Ariel Kleiman’s Partisan and Rick Alverson’s The Mountain. His last studio album was 2018’s ‘Age Of’.