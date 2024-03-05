The Oompa-Loompa from viral Glasgow experience is now doing personalised Cameo messages

One of the Oompa-Loompa actors from the viral Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow is now doing Cameo messages for fans.

The experience, which has been taking the internet by a storm over the last week, was advertised as an immersive interaction, based on the movie Wonka.

Willy’s Chocolate Experience was advertised as “a celebration of sweetness and imagination”, but members of the public were left sorely disappointed at the low-budget production and AI-generated script, causing the event to be shut down on the day it opened.

Kirsty Paterson was an actor involved in the performance, playing one of Willy Wonka’s trusted servants, the Oompa-Loompas. She was hired for the event in Glasgow by the organisers, House of Illuminati, and was reportedly offered £500 for working two days of the event.

As per a video posted on the official Cameo Instagram page, and a post on Paterson’s TikTok page, she is now taking requests for personalised video and audio messages for fans.

Dressed in the official Oompa-Loompa costume from the viral event, Paterson said: “Hello everyone, it is the Scottish Oompa-Loompa from the Glasweigian Willy Wonka experience, and I am here to do your personalised video and audio requests.”

She said that she was “in the actual outfit of the event,” before adding that it was “the first time it’s been shown” since the experience took place last week.

Some users have praised Paterson for signing up to the personalised celebrity message service with comments such as: “Get that bag sis!!” and “Kirsty is thinking smartly.”

According to an article by the MailOnline on February 27, the actors had not yet been paid for the work. Paterson explained: “This is none of our faults at all. We got the job and then we got given the script.

“By that point I’d signed a contract and they said they were going to put us £500 for the two days which is a lot of money which is a lot of money to say no to.”

She also explained: “I was angry at the time because I felt like this is embarrassing for me, and I felt bad for the people coming in as well.”

“The whole thing’s just been a complete and utter shambles. It was shocking honestly,” she added.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this week that a horror movie based on the experience was in the works.