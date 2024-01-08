‘Oppenheimer’ dominates the 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globes took place last night (January 7) and saw many of this year’s highly anticipated films and television shows taking home awards.
The ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, was the first to air live on CBS in the US since 1982. Hosted by stand-up comedian, Jo Koy, the ceremony saw the celebration of ‘Barbenheimer’, with the two highly-acclaimed movies (Barbie and Oppenheimer) receiving 17 nominations between them.
But it was Oppenheimer which swept the awards, its lead and supporting actor both being recognised, along with winning Best Motion Picture – Drama. Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, won five of the eight awards for which it was nominated, including Best Director for Nolan.
In television, Succession’s final season was crowned in the Drama category, with some of the cast also winning three major acting awards.
Also celebrated were restaurant drama series The Bear, Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest sci-fi fantasy black comedy, Poor Things, and the immense box office success of Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s comedy, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, took home the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement after the movie made more than $1.4billion at the box office.
The full list of winners are below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy Of A Fall
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – winner
Past Lives
The Zone Of Interest
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon – winner
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – winner
Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things – winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things – winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – winner
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy And The Heron – winner
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall, (France) – winner
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (United States)
Society Of The Snow (Spain)
The Zone Of Interest (UK/US)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – winner
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie – winner
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – winner
Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy Of A Fall – winner
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer – winner
Joe Hisaishi – The Boy And The Heron
Mica Levi – The Zone Of Interest
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
‘Addicted To Romance,’ Bruce Springsteen (She Came To Me)
‘Dance The Night,’ Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Barbie)
‘I’m Just Ken,’ Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
‘Peaches,’ Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
‘Road To Freedom,’ Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
‘What Was I Made For?’ Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell (Barbie) – winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – Beef – winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong – Beef – winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – winner
Elle Fanning – The Great
Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession – winner
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Dominic West – The Crown
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession – winner
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Emma Stone – The Curse
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession – winner
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgard – Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – winner
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All The Light We Cannot See
Beef – winner
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons In Chemistry
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – winner
Jury Duty
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last Of Us
The Morning Show
Succession – winner
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – winner
Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
In other news about the 2024 Golden Globes, comedian and host Jo Koy also made headlines for his divisive joke about Taylor Swift, which led to the singer giving him daggers during the ceremony.