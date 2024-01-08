NewsFilm News

‘Oppenheimer’ dominates the 2024 Golden Globes

The biopic took home five of the seven awards for which it was nominated

By Alex Berry
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: GETTY/Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The 2024 Golden Globes took place last night (January 7) and saw many of this year’s highly anticipated films and television shows taking home awards.

The ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, was the first to air live on CBS in the US since 1982. Hosted by stand-up comedian, Jo Koy, the ceremony saw the celebration of ‘Barbenheimer’, with the two highly-acclaimed movies (Barbie and Oppenheimer) receiving 17 nominations between them.

But it was Oppenheimer which swept the awards, its lead and supporting actor both being recognised, along with winning Best Motion Picture – Drama. Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, won five of the eight awards for which it was nominated, including Best Director for Nolan.

In television, Succession’s final season was crowned in the Drama category, with some of the cast also winning three major acting awards.

Also celebrated were restaurant drama series The Bear, Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest sci-fi fantasy black comedy, Poor Things, and the immense box office success of Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s comedy, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, took home the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement after the movie made more than $1.4billion at the box office.

The full list of winners are below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy Of A Fall
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – winner
Past Lives
The Zone Of Interest 

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon – winner
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone in ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ CREDIT: Apple TV+

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – winner
Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things – winner

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things – winner

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – winner
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy And The Heron – winner
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, (France) – winner
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (United States)
Society Of The Snow (Spain)
The Zone Of Interest (UK/US)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – winner

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – winner
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr in ‘Oppenheimer’ CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie – winner
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – winner
Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Celine Song –  Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy Of A Fall – winner

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer – winner
Joe Hisaishi – The Boy And The Heron
Mica Levi – The Zone Of Interest
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Addicted To Romance,’ Bruce Springsteen (She Came To Me)
‘Dance The Night,’ Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Barbie)
‘I’m Just Ken,’ Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
‘Peaches,’ Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
‘Road To Freedom,’ Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
‘What Was I Made For?’ Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell (Barbie) – winner

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – Beef – winner

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong – Beef – winner

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – winner

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – winner
Elle Fanning – The Great
Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Succession cast
(L-R) Matthew MacFadyen, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin of ‘Succession’ at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024. CREDIT: Getty/Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession – winner
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Dominic West – The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession – winner
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Emma Stone – The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession – winner
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgard – Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – winner
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All The Light We Cannot See
Beef – winner
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons In Chemistry 

Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki in ‘The Crown’ CREDIT: Netflix

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – winner
Jury Duty
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last Of Us
The Morning Show
Succession – winner

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais –  Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – winner
Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

In other news about the 2024 Golden Globes, comedian and host Jo Koy also made headlines for his divisive joke about Taylor Swift, which led to the singer giving him daggers during the ceremony.

