‘Oppenheimer’ is finally coming to Japan despite backlash

Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer has set a cinematic release date in Japan, despite public criticism surrounding the sensitive subject matter of the film.

The Cillian Murphy-led biopic is controversial in Japan, where two atomic bombs were detonated in 1945, killing hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens.

The film was released in most territories in July by Universal and went on to gross over $950million at the global box office. But Toho-Towa, which handles most Universal titles in Japan, did not release the film.

However, in December it was reported that indie film distributor Bitters End would give the movie a theatrical release in the country. Now, an official release date has been set for March 10.

“Bitters End will release Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ in Japan in 2024. The decision was made following months of thoughtful dialogue associated with the subject matter and acknowledging the particular sensitivity for us Japanese,” the indie firm said in a statement back in December (via Variety).

“After screening the film, we feel Christopher Nolan has created a singular cinematic experience that transcends traditional storytelling and must be seen on the big screen. We invite the audience to watch the film with their own eyes when it comes to Japan.”

On social media, Bitters End said: “This is a spectacular true story drama that depicts the unknown life of a man who holds the fate of the world in his hands while at the same time facing a crisis that could destroy it […] It has been hailed as Nolan’s best work ever and is considered a top candidate for various film awards.”

Oppenheimer sees Murphy star as Robert J. Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who led the Manhattan Project and is credited as being the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh.

Many have accused Nolan’s film of being insensitive to Japan and its harrowing past. Fellow director Spike Lee previously questioned why the movie doesn’t show the impact the atomic bombs had on the Japanese public, with the film focusing solely on the US side of the events.

On Tuesday (January 23), the biographical thriller received a leading 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor and Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing and more.