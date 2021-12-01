Original ‘Home Alone’ house is now available to book on Airbnb

The original house from Home Alone is now available to book on Airbnb.

Following the release of new Disney+ reboot Home Sweet Home Alone, the Chicago home is now opening its doors to fans for one night only in the McCallister residence on December 12.

Buzz McCallister, the elder brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin from the 1990 film, will be hosting a one-night stay for up to four guests.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Buzz is quoted saying in a press release, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

The Airbnb experience offers “plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza” and “a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese”, as well as a meet and greet with a tarantula and a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take home.

“We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” Buzz goes on. “So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house.”

Airbnb has also pledged to make a donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital following the booking of the McCallister residence, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.

Booking requests for the McCallister residence open on December 7 at 1pm CT, and you can find more information here.

Reviewing Home Sweet Home Alone, NME wrote: “Fans of the franchise should probably persevere through a sluggish first half. This film is perhaps best enjoyed on Boxing Day afternoon with a full stomach and a full glass of eggnog.”