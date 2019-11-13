Original ‘Sonic’ creator still unhappy with character’s new design

The redesign was unveiled yesterday (November 12)

The original creator of Sonic The Hedgehog has said that he’s still somewhat unhappy with the design of the character for the forthcoming movie.

A new, redesigned version of Sonic was unveiled yesterday (November 12) after the critical response was so bad that the creators were forced to start again.

Yuji Naka, the original creator of Sonic, has now shared his thoughts on the redesign, and it sees a different take than the largely positive response to the new version.

In a tweet (translated by Dualshockers), he says: “This is the new trailer with Sonic’s new design. The design is much more Sonic-like now that he’s wearing gloves.

“However, his eyes still aren’t joined together, as expected. I can’t help but feel weird about that one point. But I’m looking forward to the movie’s release.”

In a follow-up tweet, Naka surprisingly seems to show his appreciation for the original decision, and believes it’s a strange move to act like the contentious first version of the movie Sonic never existed.

“It seems they’re making it as if the old design didn’t exist, as the movie official account’s old tweets were deleted,” Naka writes.

“I wanted to see a special DVD version of the movie which used the old design. Too bad.”

The unveiling of the original Sonic The Hedgehog trailer angered fans, with one describing the character as “the mascot for a disease”.

The movie, originally set for release this month, was delayed until February 2020 after the backlash while the movie’s producers worked on the new version of Sonic.