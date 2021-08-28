Orlando Bloom opens up on near-fatal fall that “crushed” his spine

Orlando Bloom has revealed that he “narrowly escaped death” after an accident in 1998 that severely damaged his spine.

The actor took to Instagram to share photos of himself in a back brace, revealing that he fell from three stories high in the accident.

“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis…” he wrote alongside the photos.

“Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now).”

See the photos and message below:

Back in 2005, Bloom discussed the accident in an interview, revealing that he had climbed up onto the roof of a house, before the drainpipe he was using to climb collapsed, leading him to fall.

“For four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life,” he told GQ at the time. “I went to some dark places in my mind. I realised, I’m either going to walk again or I’m not.”

Katy Perry, who responded to the new Instagram post sharing her love for her partner, gave birth to her first child with Bloom last year.

Confirming the news to Unicef, a statement said: “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy.”