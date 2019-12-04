Oscar Isaac confirms Finn and Poe are not boyfriends in ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac has confirmed that a romance between his character Poe and Finn (John Boyega) won’t materialise in The Rise Of Skywalker.

There has been a rumour among the Star Wars fan community since the release of 2015’s The Force Awakens that the two characters will become romantically involved.

Speaking to Variety, Isaac acknowledged the “natural chemistry” between Poe and Finn, but said that it wouldn’t go further in the upcoming film, which hits cinemas on December 20.

Advertisement

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” he said. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what.”

The actor went on to talk about the “ambiguity” of the pair’s relationship, and how it can be open to interpretation, before adding: “But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

On the same topic, Boyega added: “They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it. But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.”

Rise Of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams has hinted that there will be LGBTQ representation in the new film, though, despite no romantic involvement between Finn and Poe.

“That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” he said. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

Advertisement

He continued: “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.

Asked if The Rise Of Skywalker will feature a queer character, Abrams said: “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

Disney recently granted a dying Star Wars fan’s wish to see The Rise of Skywalker before its official release date later this month.