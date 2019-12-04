Trending:

News Film News

Oscar Isaac confirms Finn and Poe are not boyfriends in ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

J.J. Abrams has hinted at LGBTQ representation in the upcoming ninth episode though.

Will Richards
Finn Poe
Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015). Credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac has confirmed that a romance between his character Poe and Finn (John Boyega) won’t materialise in The Rise Of Skywalker.

There has been a rumour among the Star Wars fan community since the release of 2015’s The Force Awakens that the two characters will become romantically involved.

Speaking to Variety, Isaac acknowledged the “natural chemistry” between Poe and Finn, but said that it wouldn’t go further in the upcoming film, which hits cinemas on December 20.

Advertisement

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” he said. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what.”

The actor went on to talk about the “ambiguity” of the pair’s relationship, and how it can be open to interpretation, before adding: “But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

On the same topic, Boyega added: “They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it. But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.”

Rise Of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams has hinted that there will be LGBTQ representation in the new film, though, despite no romantic involvement between Finn and Poe.

“That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” he said. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

Advertisement

He continued: “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.

Asked if The Rise Of Skywalker will feature a queer character, Abrams said: “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

Disney recently granted a dying Star Wars fan’s wish to see The Rise of Skywalker before its official release date later this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Blogs

The Roots Of… Rage Against The Machine

Rob Fitzpatrick -
Rage Against The Machine have announced that they're reuniting for a slate of shows in 2020. To celebrate the return of one of rock's...
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

10 Artists Who Defined The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
We celebrate the artists whose work in the 2010s changed the cultural conversation forever
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.