Oscar Isaac on ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’: “I wish it was a better film”

Oscar Isaac has called his experience filming X-Men: Apocalypse “excruciating” but said he doesn’t “disown” the film.

The actor played the titular villain in the 2016 superhero film, and had previously complained about his experience because of the amount of prosthetics he had to wear.

“I didn’t know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening,” Isaac told GQ in 2018. “That I was going to be encased in glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit – that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn’t move my head, ever.

“And I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, because that’s the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in-between takes. And so I just wouldn’t ever talk to anybody, and I was just gonna be sitting and I couldn’t really move, and like, sweating inside the mask and the helmet.

“And then getting it off was the worst part, because they just had to kind of scrape it off for hours and hours.”

In a new interview with the New York Times, Isaac said he would not “disown” the film, adding: “I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.

“I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character. I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks.”

Oscar Isaac is currently starring in Marvel’s Moon Knight, which he called “a first for the MCU” in his recent interview with NME.