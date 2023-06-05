Oscar Isaac says Pedro Pascal should join the ‘Spider-Verse’ movies

Oscar Isaac has put forward his friend Pedro Pascal as a potential new voice actor to join the case of Marvel‘s Spider-Verse franchise in a new interview.

The suggestion came up while Isaac was speaking to to the British edition of GQ to promote the latest animated Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Isaac – who voices Spider-Man 2099, a futuristic version of the web-slinger in the film – was asked by journalist Lucy Ford if there was anyone he hoped would join the cast in the franchise’s coming films.

“I don’t know,” he responded. “They’re so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal. Let’s find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person; like a cranky, old Spider-Person.”

This marks the second time in 2023 thus far that a Hollywood actor has asked after Pascal to join a movie franchise. In April, Jack Black – who voiced the villainous Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie – told Game Spot that he thought Pascal would be ideal to play the character of Wario.

Isaac and Pascal have been friends for nearly 20 years, according to a WIRED interview from January. They met after both being cast in a production of Beauty of the Father in 2006, which played at the New York City Center.

2022 saw both actors in prominent television roles: Issac played several characters in Marvel’s Moon Knight series, while Pascal played Joel Miller in the HBO adaptation of the acclaimed video game The Last of Us.

Last month, it was reported that Pascal will star in a prospective sequel to Gladiator. Per Deadline, Pascal will join a cast including Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn and Denzel Washington. Original director Ridley Scott is also set to return

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has received universal acclaim since its cinematic release last week. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already officially scheduled for release in March 2024.