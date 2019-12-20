News Film News

Bad news FinnPoe fans – ‘Star Wars’ actor Oscar Isaac says he won’t be teaming up with John Boyega for a spin-off series

Isaac was speaking to NME about his future in the 'Star Wars' universe

Will Richards
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker actor Oscar Isaac has told NME that he’s “probably not” going to play the character of Poe Dameron in a spin-off series, even if it means reuniting with on-screen pal Finn (John Boyega).

The new film, which came out yesterday (December 19), is the last in the current trilogy which began with 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Asked by NME if he would be keen on a live-action spin-off for Poe, Isaac simply said: “No.”

“It’s been such a big part of our lives for the last six years, and it feels like we’ve climbed to the top of the mountain and can feel fulfilled that we did that before we start thinking about any other mountains,” he said.

Asked later if he would consider a “buddy cop-style show with Finn” he replied: “You make it sound really enticing, but I think probably not.”

Watch the full NME interview with Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac below.

In a three-star review of The Rise Of Skywalker, NME called the film “a sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want.”

The review continues: “Most who watch this film will have an enjoyable time. It’s exciting, surprisingly funny – special mention to C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), who nails zinger after zinger in a standout turn – and is stuffed with strong performances from its leading cast, especially John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.

“Nearly all the unanswered questions are resolved and Skywalker feels sufficiently satisfying as a final chapter. It’s taken 42 years to get here, but (for now) the circle is finally complete.”

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is in cinemas now

