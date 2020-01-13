News Film News

How to watch the Oscar nominations ceremony live

The 92nd Academy Awards take place next month

Sam Warner
Oscar Statue at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on February 23, 2019
Oscar Statue at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on February 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The 92nd Oscar nominations will finally be revealed today (January 13), with anticipation sky-high over which films will make the prestigious shortlist.

The likes of 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story, Little Women and Joker all expected to be in contention for some of the top prizes.

You can catch the nominations as they happen from 1.18 pm GMT/5.18 am PT, with the Academy streaming the announcements on Oscars.com, Oscars.org, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Watch the full broadcast below:

The 2020 Academy Awards are due to take place on Sunday, February 9 this year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

However, for a second year running the ceremony will go without a host after Kevin Hart pulled-out last year following the resurfacing of homophobic tweets.

There had been speculation that the show would ditch the host format considering there had not been any announcement with only a month to go, with the news only confirmed last week.

“We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said.

She added that the telecast would provide “huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy and star power”.

Nominations for nine categories have already been revealed, including Music (Original Score), with Joker, 1917 and Jojo Rabbit all up for that category, while Avengers: Endgame picks up a nomination in that category as well as Visual Effects.

