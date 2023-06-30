Alan Arkin, the Oscar– and Tony-winning star of Little Miss Sunshine and more, has died aged 89.

The news was confirmed to People by Arkin’s sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony.

The family’s statement read: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man.

“A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

The actor was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1934 before moving to Los Angeles as a child. After a career with the folk band The Tarriers, he left for Chicago to start improvisational comedy group Second City, before making his Broadway debut in the early 1960s.

In the next six decades, Arkin would win a Tony for Enter Laughing (1963) and an Oscar for his portrayal of grandfather Edwin Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine in 2006.

Other roles came in Ben Affleck’s Argo, for which he was also nominated for an Oscar, and most recently in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, for which be was nominated for Emmys in 2019 and 2020 and a Golden Globe in 2021.

When receiving his Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine in 2007, Arkin said: “More than anything, I’m deeply moved by the open-hearted appreciation our small film has received, which in these fragmented times speaks so openly of the possibility of innocence, growth, and connection.”

Upon news of his death, fans have been sharing some of Arkin’s best scenes from across his career, which you can see below.

RIP Alan Arkin. His “advice” scene in Little Miss Sunshine. 😂😂😂 Legend. pic.twitter.com/tMRSRYsXle — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin, the veteran Oscar-winning "Little Miss Sunshine" actor, has died at 89. I will never forget him for this quote. pic.twitter.com/KW98mocAp0 — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin RIP… so many frickin classics Catch 22

The Russians Are Coming

The In Laws

The Seven Per Cent Solution

Glengarry Glen Ross

Grosse Point Blank

Little Miss Sunshine etc. etc. pic.twitter.com/hJzwKxeg3k — Adrian McKinty (@adrianmckinty) June 30, 2023

RIP Alan Arkin, one of the best to ever do it “ARGO Fuck Yourself” pic.twitter.com/HlSNpnRBUJ — John Lewis Stan💙🏳️‍🌈 (@GopSux2) June 30, 2023

Arkin is survived by his children Adam, Matthew and Anthony and his wife Suzanne Newlander.