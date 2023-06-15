Oscar winning actress Glenda Jackson has died, aged 87.

In a statement, via BBC News her agent Lionel Larner said she passed away after a brief illness.

He added: “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.

“She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.”

Jackson became an international star in the 1970s, winning Academy Awards for the 1969 film Women In Love and 1973’s A Touch of Class.

She also famously starred as Queen Elizabeth I in the BBC drama Elizabeth R from 1971.

Jackson gave up acting to join the House of Commons as a Labour MP in north London from 1992 to 2015 before she later returned to acting. She won a Bafta for her comeback role in the TV drama Elizabeth Is Missing in 2020.

A host of political figures and people from the entertainment world have been paying their respects to Jackson.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who sits in Jackson’s former seat, tweeted: “Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died. A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda.”

Former Labour MP Diane Abbott added: “Very sad to hear of the death of Glenda Jackson. I served alongside her in Parliament for many years. She was a kind and extremely principled woman.”

Alastair Campbell, who served under various high profile roles under Tony Blair’s government, also hailed Jackson.

He wrote: “Sad to hear that Glenda Jackson has died. One of the finest actresses of our lifetime, our local MP and for a time minister in TB government. I sometimes felt she found the transition to politics harder than she expected. But a great life well lived.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant added: “Really saddened to hear that Glenda Jackson has died. She was a great actor and I loved campaigning for her in Hampstead and Highgate. My thoughts are with her son Dan.”

Elsewhere, comedian David Baddiel praised the late actor and pointed to a particular highlight featuring Morecambe And Wise.

He wrote: “I know she achieved extraordinary heights in many fields, but the thing I will always love Glenda Jackson for is unironically saying in a radio interview that she felt the height of her acting career was performing with Morecambe And Wise.”

TV presenter Carol Vorderman meanwhile added: “A part of my growing up years… Watching the Oscar winning actress Glenda Jackson be her extraordinary self. And then to see this unique woman turn into a firebrand in politics was deeply impressive for young girls like me. May she Rest In Peace.”

