Oscar-winning ‘The King’s Speech’ writer dies aged 86

David Seidler, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of The King’s Speech, has passed away aged 86.

According to his manager, Seidler died in New Zealand on Saturday (March 16) during a fly fishing trip.

“David was in the place he loved most in the world – New Zealand – doing what gave him the greatest peace, which was fly fishing,” Jeff Aghassi said. “If given the chance, it is exactly as he would have scripted it.”

Seidler won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his work on the 2010 film, which depicted King George VI’s journey to overcoming his stammer on the eve of World War II.

Seidler himself had a stammer as a child, and was inspired by the King’s story of how he overcame his speech impediment.

Upon accepting his Oscar in 2011, Seidler said: “My father always said to be I’d be a late bloomer. I believe I am the oldest person to win this particular award – I hope that record is broken quickly and often.”

He added: “I would like to thank Her Majesty The Queen for not putting me in the Tower of London for using the F-word, and I accept this on behalf of all the stutterers throughout the world. We have a voice, we have been heard, thanks to you, the Academy.”

As well as Best Original Screenplay, the film also won Best Picture, Best Actor for Colin Firth and Best Director for Tom Hooper.

Seidler also wrote the stage version of The King’s Speech, which opened in London’s West End in 2012. Other writing credits included Onassis: The Richest Man In The World and Francis Ford Coppola’s Tucker: The Man And His Dream.

