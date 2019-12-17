Check out the first Oscar nominations for 2020

The first nominations for the 2020 Oscars have been announced.

Ahead of the full list of nominations being revealed on January 13, nods for nine of the categories have been revealed early – including the nominations for Music (Original Score).

The likes of Joker, 1917 and Jojo Rabbit are all up for the Original Score category, while Avengers: Endgame picks up nominations in that category as well as Visual Effects.

The 2020 Academy Awards will be presented on February 9, 2020. Last year’s Oscars saw big wins for Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and A Star Is Born.

View the initial list of Oscar nominations below.

Documentary Feature

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

Documentary Short

After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)

Truth and Justice (Estonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Those Who Remained (Hungary)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Beanpole (Russia)

Atlantics (Senegal)

Parasite (South Korea)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

Music (Original Score)

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

Music (Original Song)

‘Speechless’ from Aladdin

‘Letter To My Godfather’ from The Black Godfather

‘I’m Standing With You’ from Breakthrough

‘Da Bronx’ from The Bronx USA

‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen II

‘Stand Up’ from Harriet

‘Catchy Song’ from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

‘Never Too Late’ from The Lion King

‘Spirit’ from The Lion King

‘Daily Battles’ from Motherless Brooklyn

‘A Glass of Soju’ from Parasite

‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman

‘High Above The Water’ from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4

‘Glasgow’ from Wild Rose

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

He Can’t Live without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think about Dying

Visual Effects

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate