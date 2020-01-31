The contents of the unofficial goodie bags that will be distributed to a number of the nominees at this year’s Oscars have been revealed, with gifts including luxury holidays and personalised stained glass window-style portraits.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. You can see the full list of nominations for this year’s ceremony here.

The ‘Everyone Wins’ goodie bags are independently distributed by the company Distinctive Assets, but they are not affiliated with the Oscars or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences — nor are they distributed on-site at the ceremony itself.

Distinctive Assets’ 18th annual distribution of the goodie bags will include an estimated $100,000 (£76,000) worth of gifts from a host of companies, with Metro.co.uk reporting that a number of this year’s nominees will receive vouchers for a range of luxury holidays and wellness breaks among the many items in each bag.

Nominees will also reportedly receive a personalised stained glass portrait of themselves by the artist John Thoman, a 24k gold vape pen and a certificate “for a one-of-a-kind Cannabis-Infused Chocolate Culinary Experience worth $10,000”.

Speaking about this year’s gift bags, Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said: “While our ‘Everyone Wins’ Gift Bag is certainly not given based on need, it is assembled with a profound sense of gratitude for the incredible performances these talented individuals shared with all of us this year.

“While this gift bag does always have an impressive value, that is never our goal. A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag,” he added.

“This year’s gift bag is one of the best we have ever assembled. I am truly excited for the nominees to experience it.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Billie Eilish will be performing at this year’s Oscars ceremony.