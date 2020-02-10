Frozen 2 star Josh Gad introduced fellow star Idina Menzel for a performance at last night’s (February 9) Oscars, and couldn’t resist a dig at John Travolta’s infamous name flub.

The Grease actor hilariously mispronounced the actress and singer’s name as ‘Adele Dazeem’ at the same ceremony six years ago, and it definitely hasn’t been forgotten all these years later.

Taking to the stage, the Olaf actor said of his co-star: “The iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly how it is spelt, is our Elsa.”

Responding to the controversy at the time, Travolta admitted: “I’ve been beating myself up all day. Then I thought … what would Idina Menzel say? She’d say, ‘Let it go, let it go!’ Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars Sunday night!”

Menzel further recalled of the moment on Watch What Happens Live: “For eight seconds, I felt very sorry for myself. Then I told myself, ‘Get your s**t together. This is your chance. Sing the damn song.’ But it did bother me for eight seconds. It threw me a little.”

The singer was joined for her performance this year of ‘Into the Unknown’ by singer Aurora, as well as nine other actresses who provided the singing voices of Elsa in dubbed versions from around the world.

Last night’s ceremony saw big wins for Parasite, which became the first non-English language film to take home Best Picture, and also scooped up Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern took home the acting awards.