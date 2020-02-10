Natalie Portman showed solidarity with female filmmakers that weren’t nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director this year during last night’s (February 9) Oscars.

The category was once-again dominated by men this year, with Bong Joon-ho going on to win the award for Parasite.

However, Portman highlighted the lack of gender diversity with her Dior Oscars dress by embroidering the names of some of the snubbed female filmmakers in the fabric.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Advertisement

Among those who she nodded to were Hustlers‘ Lorene Scafaria, Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig, The Farewell’s Lulu Wang, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood‘s Marielle Heller, Queen & Slim‘s Melina Matsoukas and Portrait of a Lady on Fire‘s Céline Sciamma.

“I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” Portman explained to press on the red carpet.

This isn’t the first time that the actress has called out awards bodies for their lack of gender diversity, famously noting the “all-male nominees” at the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony.

“We have to make it weird for people to walk in a room where everyone’s not in the room,” she later explained at the time. “If you look around a room and everyone looks like you, get out of that room. Or change that room.

Advertisement

“Whether you go to a restaurant, whether you go to your kid’s school, whether you go to work – if you look around, and everyone’s not in the room, change that room.”

Last night’s Oscars were dominated by Parasite, which took home four awards including Best Picture – becoming the first film not in the English language to do so.