Ricky Gervais mocks Oscars with his own “best jokes”

Ricky Gervais took aim at the Oscars with a number of scathing jibes on his Twitter ahead of last night’s (February 9) ceremony.

The comedian, who controversially hosted the Golden Globes for a fifth time last month, made a number of “best first jokes” after a user asked what jokes he himself would make if he were hosting the Academy Awards.

Suggesting one, he tweeted: “I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week.”

“I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

Advertisement

He wrote in another: “It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes.”

“It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

Later on, he clarified his stance on celebrities making political statements in awards speeches, tweeting: “I have nothing against the most famous people in the world using their privileged, global platform to tell the world what they believe.

“I even agree with most of it. I just tried to warn them that when they lecture everyday, hard working people, it has the opposite effect. Peace.”

I have nothing against the most famous people in the world using their privileged, global platform to tell the world what they believe. I even agree with most of it. I just tried to warn them that when they lecture everyday, hard working people, it has the opposite effect. Peace. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 10, 2020

Advertisement

For the second year in a row, the Oscars went hostless, instead kicking off with a musical number from Janelle Monae before a segment from Steve Martin and Chris Rock.

The night’s big winner was Parasite, which made history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. On the acting side of things, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern took home the four main gongs.