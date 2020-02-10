Oscars 2020: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with LA Lakers themed suit

Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the Oscars last night by wearing a purple suit.

The seminal director, a diehard NBA fan, wore a purple suit with yellow trimming – the colours of Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers, as he attended the prestigious ceremony.

Confirming the nod to the late basketball star, the BlackKklansman director told MailOnline: “It’s for Kobe and it’s my way of paying tribute.”

As well as adopting the colours of the Lakers, Lee completed the look by featuring Bryant’s jersey number, 24, on his jacket lapel and the back of the jacket, and wearing a pair of his signature Nike shoes.

Spike Lee chegou homenageando Kobe Bryant no #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DhYSZz4IOs — Rap Mais (@RapMais) February 9, 2020

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash last month alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, had previously collaborated with Lee on Kobe Doin’ Work, a 2009 documentary that detailed the NBA icon’s preparations for a crunch game against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2007-2008 season.

He said of Bryant’s impact on Los Angeles: “I just got here this morning and I see on the bus, everywhere, you can’t miss it.

“LA, the world, but especially LA, he grew up here, came in when he was 17 years old, and again, all of us human beings, and I include myself, we take for granted this great gift we have of being alive.”

Meanwhile, the Oscars were dominated by history-making wins for Parasite – which became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture in Oscars history.

It also won the awards for Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Film Editing.

Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his titular role in Joker, while Renee Zellweger scooped the Best Actress prize for her turn as Judy Garland in Judy.