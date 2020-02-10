Oscars 2020: ‘Parasite’ pulls off shock wins as it dominates the night

The Oscars 2020 took place in Los Angeles tonight (February 9) and were dominated by Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.
The Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker went into the night with the most nominations, with 11 nods in categories such as Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Phoenix. The Irishman was close behind with 10 nods, including two Supporting Actor nominations (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and Best Director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ WWI film 1917 also racked up 10 nods.
Despite this, Parasite came out on top on the night, taking home Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, and Best Picture. It is the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar and the first non-English language film to take home Best Picture.
The full winners list is as follows:
Best Picture
Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner
Directing
The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)
Joker (Todd Phillips)
1917 (Sam Mendes)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho) – winner
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – winner
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy) – winner
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – winner
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – winner
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – winner
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Original Score
Joker – winner
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated Short Film
Dcera
Hair Love – winner
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window – winner
Saria
A Sister
Sound Editing
Ford vs Ferrari – winner
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford vs Ferrari
Joker
1917 – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari – winner
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – winner
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Feature
American Factory – winner
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone – winner
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite – winner
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell – winner
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 – winner
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ (Toy Story 4)
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ (Rocketman) – winner
‘I’m Standing With You’ (Breakthrough)
‘Into the Unknown’ (Frozen 2)
‘Stand Up’ (Harriet)
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – winner
Parasite