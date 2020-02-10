News Film News

Oscars 2020: ‘Parasite’ pulls off shock wins as it dominates the night

The South Koreran movie beat off competition from the likes of 'Joker' and '1917'

Rhian Daly
Parasite Oscars 2020
The cast and crew of 'Parasite' CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Oscars 2020 took place in Los Angeles tonight (February 9) and were dominated by Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker went into the night with the most nominations, with 11 nods in categories such as Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Phoenix. The Irishman was close behind with 10 nods, including two Supporting Actor nominations (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and Best Director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ WWI film 1917 also racked up 10 nods.

Despite this, Parasite came out on top on the night, taking home Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, and Best Picture. It is the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar and the first non-English language film to take home Best Picture.

The full winners list is as follows:

Best Picture

Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner

Directing

The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)
Joker (Todd Phillips)
1917 (Sam Mendes)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho) – winner

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – winner
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy) – winner

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – winner

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – winner
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – winner
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner

Costume Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Score

Joker – winner
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated Short Film

Dcera
Hair Love – winner
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window – winner
Saria
A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford vs Ferrari – winner
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford vs Ferrari
Joker
1917 – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari – winner
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – winner

Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Feature

American Factory – winner
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone – winner
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite – winner

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell – winner
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 – winner
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ (Toy Story 4)
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ (Rocketman) – winner
‘I’m Standing With You’ (Breakthrough)
‘Into the Unknown’ (Frozen 2)
‘Stand Up’ (Harriet)

Production Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – winner
Parasite

