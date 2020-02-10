Oscars 2020: ‘Parasite’ pulls off shock wins as it dominates the night

The Oscars 2020 took place in Los Angeles tonight (February 9) and were dominated by Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker went into the night with the most nominations, with 11 nods in categories such as Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Phoenix. The Irishman was close behind with 10 nods, including two Supporting Actor nominations (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and Best Director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ WWI film 1917 also racked up 10 nods.

Despite this, Parasite came out on top on the night, taking home Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, and Best Picture. It is the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar and the first non-English language film to take home Best Picture.

The full winners list is as follows:

Best Picture

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – winner

Directing

The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)

Joker (Todd Phillips)

1917 (Sam Mendes)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho) – winner

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – winner

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy) – winner

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – winner

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – winner

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – winner

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – winner

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women – winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Score

Joker – winner

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated Short Film

Dcera

Hair Love – winner

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window – winner

Saria

A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford vs Ferrari – winner

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford vs Ferrari

Joker

1917 – winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari – winner

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 – winner

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 – winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Feature

American Factory – winner

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone – winner

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite – winner

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell – winner

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 – winner

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ (Toy Story 4)

‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ (Rocketman) – winner

‘I’m Standing With You’ (Breakthrough)

‘Into the Unknown’ (Frozen 2)

‘Stand Up’ (Harriet)

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – winner

Parasite