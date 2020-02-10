James Corden and Rebel Wilson took an opportunity to mock their own movie Cats during the 2020 Oscars.

During last night’s (February 10) ceremony, the pair took to the stage to present the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

However, they were dressed in the costumes of their characters from the much-maligned movie to poke fun at the bizarre visual effects that were used in the film.

“As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” they declared to laughter and applause, before playing with the microphone stand and eventually declaring the award’s winner, 1917.

The big winner of the night was Parasite, which took home four awards including Best Picture – becoming the first film not in the English language to do so.

Bong-Joon ho won Best Director for the movie, while acting gongs went to Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellwegger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.

During his speech, Phoenix called for the “best of humanity” as he gave his thoughts on big topics such as the environment and cancel culture.

“I’ve been a scoundrel in my life, I’ve been selfish, I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with and ungrateful but so many of you in this room have given me a second chance,” he said.

“I think that’s when we’re at our best – when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity.”

During the ceremony, there was also an unexpected performance from Eminem, while Billie Eilish performed a Beatles cover.