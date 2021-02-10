Oscars 2021 Best Original Song and Score shortlists announced: Janelle Monáe, Trent Reznor, Celeste and more

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists of nine Oscars 2021 categories, with Janelle Monáe, Trent Reznor, Celeste and more receiving mentions.

In the Best Original Song category, Monáe is in the running for her song ‘Turntables’, featured in the documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Celeste’s ‘Hear My Voice’, featured in The Trial of the Chicago 7, was also mentioned, as was H.E.R.‘s ‘Fight For You’, her Golden Globe-nominated contribution to Judas and the Black Messiah.

Among the non-musicians shortlisted for Best Original Song are Sacha Baron Cohen (‘Wuhan Flu’ from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) and Will Ferrell and My Marianne (‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga).

Also shortlisted for Best Original Song are Mary J. Blige, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Leslie Odom Jr.

Elsewhere, Nine Inch Nails’ Reznor earned two mentions in the Best Original Score category for his work alongside Atticus Ross on biographical drama Mank and Pixar film Soul. Composer Ludwig Göransson has also been shortlisted for his work on Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet.

The other categories whose shortlists have been announced include Documentary Feature, International Feature Film and Visual Effects. Find the full shortlists of the nine Oscars categories on the Academy’s website.

The Oscars ceremony will be held in-person on April 25 after being postponed from February. The remaining nominations will be announced on March 15.

The 2021 Academy Award shortlist for Best Original Song is:

Janelle Monáe – ‘Turntables’ from All In: The Fight for Democracy

Mary J. Blige – ‘See What You’ve Done’ from Belly of the Beast

Sacha Baron Cohen – ‘Wuhan Flu’ from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Will Ferrell and My Marianne – Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

John Legend – ‘Never Break’ from Giving Voice

Forest Whitaker & Anika Noni Rose – ‘Make It Work’ from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah

Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Emile Mosseri and Han Ye-ri – ‘Rain Song’ from Minari

Robert Glasper – ‘Show Me Your Soul’ from Mr. Soul!

Christina Aguilera – ‘Loyal Brave True’ from Mulan

Charlie Puth – ‘Free’ from The One and Only Ivan

Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…

Abraham Marder – ‘Green’ from Sound of Metal

Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7

The 2021 Academy Award shortlist for Best Original Score is:

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7