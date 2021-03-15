Oscars 2021 nominations – rolling list

The 2021 Oscars nominations are set to be announced later today (March 15) with Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank expected to be among the contenders.

This year’s ceremony has been delayed until April 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will announce the contenders at 12:19 GMT. Check back here later to catch up on all the nominations as they come in. Advertisement You can watch the reveal ceremony below:

The Best Original Song and Original Score categories were announced last month with Janelle Monáe, Trent Reznor, Celeste and more receiving mentions.

Despite some social distancing restrictions still being in place in America, the 2021 Oscars ceremony is set to be held in person, the Academy confirmed towards the end of last year.

A representative from the Academy and ABC told Variety that there will not be any “virtual” Oscars. “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” they said.

Advertisement

The ceremony is set to be held inside the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where it traditionally takes place. “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” an awards publicist told Variety.

Dolby Theatre declined to comment at the time, with no word as to which safety protocols might be in place.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Best Picture

Directing

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Costume Design

Original Score

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Original Song

Janelle Monáe – ‘Turntables’ from All In: The Fight for Democracy

Mary J. Blige – ‘See What You’ve Done’ from Belly of the Beast

Sacha Baron Cohen – ‘Wuhan Flu’ from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Will Ferrell and My Marianne – Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

John Legend – ‘Never Break’ from Giving Voice

Forest Whitaker & Anika Noni Rose – ‘Make It Work’ from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah

Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Emile Mosseri and Han Ye-ri – ‘Rain Song’ from Minari

Robert Glasper – ‘Show Me Your Soul’ from Mr. Soul!

Christina Aguilera – ‘Loyal Brave True’ from Mulan

Charlie Puth – ‘Free’ from The One and Only Ivan

Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…

Abraham Marder – ‘Green’ from Sound of Metal

Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Film Editing

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Visual Effects

Production Design