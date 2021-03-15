Oscars 2021 nominations – rolling list

The 2021 Oscars nominations are set to be announced later today (March 15) with Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank expected to be among the contenders.
This year’s ceremony has been delayed until April 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will announce the contenders at 12:19 GMT. Check back here later to catch up on all the nominations as they come in.
You can watch the reveal ceremony below:
The Best Original Song and Original Score categories were announced last month with Janelle Monáe, Trent Reznor, Celeste and more receiving mentions.
Despite some social distancing restrictions still being in place in America, the 2021 Oscars ceremony is set to be held in person, the Academy confirmed towards the end of last year.
A representative from the Academy and ABC told Variety that there will not be any “virtual” Oscars. “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” they said.
The ceremony is set to be held inside the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where it traditionally takes place. “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” an awards publicist told Variety.
Dolby Theatre declined to comment at the time, with no word as to which safety protocols might be in place.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Best Picture
Directing
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Adapted Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Costume Design
Original Score
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Original Song
Janelle Monáe – ‘Turntables’ from All In: The Fight for Democracy
Mary J. Blige – ‘See What You’ve Done’ from Belly of the Beast
Sacha Baron Cohen – ‘Wuhan Flu’ from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Will Ferrell and My Marianne – Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
John Legend – ‘Never Break’ from Giving Voice
Forest Whitaker & Anika Noni Rose – ‘Make It Work’ from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah
Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Emile Mosseri and Han Ye-ri – ‘Rain Song’ from Minari
Robert Glasper – ‘Show Me Your Soul’ from Mr. Soul!
Christina Aguilera – ‘Loyal Brave True’ from Mulan
Charlie Puth – ‘Free’ from The One and Only Ivan
Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…
Abraham Marder – ‘Green’ from Sound of Metal
Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
Film Editing
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Visual Effects
Production Design