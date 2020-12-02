Oscars 2021 will be in-person event, the Academy confirms

The 2021 Oscars ceremony is set to be held in person, the Academy has confirmed.

A representative from the Academy and ABC told Variety that there will not be any “virtual” Oscars. “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” they said.

The ceremony is set to be held inside the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where it traditionally takes place. “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” an awards publicist told Variety.

Advertisement

Dolby Theatre has declined to comment at the time of writing, with no word as to which safety protocols might be in place.

The Emmys ceremony, which took place in September, incorporate some in-person elements with most attendees – including host Jimmy Kimmel and most nominees – tuning in via Zoom.

The Golden Globes ceremony is set to take place on February 28, 2021. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who host and vote for the award, had said in a press release on July 27 that the show would air live, but there has not been an update since.

“For our show, we’re looking at a variety of options,” said a spokesperson for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, set to take place just before the Oscars traditionally.

“Our submission period has just closed, but numbers are on par with previous years, and we are looking forward to a strong competition this awards season.”

Advertisement

They continued: “We are excited to honour this year’s outstanding performances in both film and television in March. And like our colleagues at other awards shows, we are working to create an entertaining and safe show for all of our nominees.”